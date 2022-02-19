CCPD continues increased efforts to stop drunk driving

With 20 DWI arrests made last weekend, officials say to make the smart choice, and don't drive drunk.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is working with DPS officials to add additional DWI enforcements across the city. This comes after a spike of 20 DWI arrests over the past weekend.

They say they will be out on the roadways again the weekend, and are encouraging everyone to remember that there are alternatives to to driving under the influence.

Uber, taxicab, and other ride share services are a lot less experience than the life-changing circumstances that can happen in one night of drunk driving. Even beyond that, it's easy to designate a driver.

Whatever alternative you choose, it's far cheaper than being slapped with a DWI charge.

Lt. Michael Pena explains that "for the first offense it's a 2-thousand dollar fine, 180 days in jail upon conviction and then you'll lose your license for a year. For every other conviction after that it goes up."

And that's just the fines. Officials mention that with lawyer fees and other charges, 2-thousand dollars is barely scratching the surface. Suddenly the 20 dollars for an Uber isn't so bad.

The department says they are going to continue this increased level of enforcement for as long as they can.

