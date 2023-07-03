CCPD find body in La Palmera parking lot

Officers arrived to the Dillard's side of the parking lot for an unconscious person in a truck. Upon arrival, officers determined that the person died by suicide.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were in the area of La Palmera mall Tuesday night, then odds are you noticed a large police presence in the parking lot.

The Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the Dillard's side of the La Palmera parking lot just before 6 p.m. for an unconscious person in a truck.

Officers determined that the person died by suicide.

Residents are reminded that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline is available to those in need.

Anyone who calls or text's 988 will be connected to a trained counselor who can provide support and connect callers with the resources they may need.