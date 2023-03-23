CCPD find no active shooter at Collegiate High School after suspected hoax call

Officers' investigation found no evidence of an active threat, or that a shooting had occurred at the school, CCPD said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to Collegiate High School shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to investigate a possible active shooter on campus.

In the initial report from CCPD, investigators said that they believe the call was a hoax.

Upon arrival, police began securing and evacuating the campus.

Officers found no evidence of an active threat, or that a shooting even occurred at the school, said officials with CCPD.

While officers do believe the call was a hoax, a thorough search of the campus will be conducted.

