CCPD find no active shooter at Collegiate High School after suspected hoax call

Officers' investigation found no evidence of an active threat, or that a shooting had occurred at the school, CCPD said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to Collegiate High School shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to investigate a possible active shooter on campus. 

In the initial report from CCPD, investigators said that they believe the call was a hoax.

Upon arrival, police began securing and evacuating the campus. 

Officers found no evidence of an active threat, or that a shooting even occurred at the school, said officials with CCPD. 

While officers do believe the call was a hoax, a thorough search of the campus will be conducted. 

