CCPD find no active shooter at Collegiate High School after suspected hoax call

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to Collegiate High School shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to investigate a possible active shooter on campus.
In the initial report from CCPD, investigators said that they believe the call was a hoax.
Upon arrival, police began securing and evacuating the campus.
Officers found no evidence of an active threat, or that a shooting even occurred at the school, said officials with CCPD.
While officers do believe the call was a hoax, a thorough search of the campus will be conducted.
