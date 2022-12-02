CCPD gives jiujitsu training as part of comprehensive survival course

With a focus on non-lethal takedowns and self defense, this week long seminar helped to certify officers as self defense trainers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department hosted the Gracie Survival Tactics Instructor Certification Course this past week.

It's the fourth such course held by the department, and it's designed to teach officers non-lethal methods for catching criminals.

Part of the course is a fully comprehensive jiujitsu program that teaches throws, holds, and all kinds of tactics for subduing an aggressor.

The program aims to give offers the tools to handle an encounter without lethal force, while increasing both police and civilian safety.

CCPD officers who attended are now certified to teach as defensive tactics instructors, and will go on to teach to cadets and fellow officers. It's a successful enough program that some attendants were even from as far away as Norway.

