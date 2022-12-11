CCPD gives tips on when to report panhandling

LT. Pena says while aggressive pan handling isn't a huge problem in Corpus Christi, it is important for the community to report it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panhandling is something commonly seen in the Coastal Bend, however It's up to the public to decide if they want to give a panhandler cash or not.

3NEWS caught up with The Corpus Christi Police Department and shares some tips on when to report a panhandler.

CCPD Public Information Officer, LT. Michael Pena spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I wouldn't consider it an issue. Does it happen? Yes. Is it rampant? No."

However, Aggressive panhandling is illegal and not tolerated in the city of Corpus Christi. Pena stated, "If they approach you and you tell them no and they continue to follow you, using aggressive or obscene language, basically not taking no for an answer."

LT. Pena says while aggressive pan handling isn't a huge problem in Corpus Christi, it is important for the community to report it.

"The goal isn't to give out citations. The goal is to educate, but that doesn't mean we won't give out a citation that first time." Lt. Pena added.

The CCPD LT. told 3NEWS there's another way to help the homeless population and pan handlers instead of giving one person cash. "There are many charitable organizations here in Corpus Christi. This way, you know where the money is going." Pena said.

Organizations like the 'Salvation Army, Mission 911 and Catholic Charities are non-profits dedicated to helping folks get back on their feet.

