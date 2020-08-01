CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One neighborhood in Corpus Christi's westside has been plagued by major crime issues for a number of years, according to police; but thanks to a recent grant from the Ed Rachal Foundation, police plan to step up patrols in that area in a major way.

$50,000. That is how much the Corpus Christi Police Department is receiving, and they plan to use that money to pay officers for overtime, specifically to target that problem area.

The area in question is right off Crosstown and Agnes -- a relatively small area, but it's one of the few places in the City where police say you can still see prostitution deals in plain sight. The grant will allow police to conduct special operations including bike patrols in order to curb crime.

"It's been a problem for years," CCPD Assistant Chief Mark Schauer said. "It will allow us to do special operations we don't have resources for now."

Police said the grant will allow the department to continue their operations until October.

