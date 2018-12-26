Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department wants both drivers and pedestrians to be aware while on the road.

According to police, emergency crews were dispatched to more than 9,000 accidents in 2018, with 30 deaths reported. Half of those involved a pedestrian.

CCPD Lt. Timothy Fraizer said those kinds of accidents can be prevented by following the "rules of the road". Fraizer encourages pedestrians to look for crosswalks and look both ways before crossing a street, and to wear light colors or reflectors at night.

Drivers should avoid all distraction when behind the wheel and always follow the designated speed limit. In the event of an accident involving a pedestrian, a driver should stop to render aid. Leaving the scene is considered a felony.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII