ANNAVILLE, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department hosted a town hall meeting Thursday in Annaville to hear from residents in the area.

City departments and various organizations had booths set up at the Annaville Baptist Church.

During Thursday's meeting, residents had the chance to meet officers, city leaders, and learn about different resources the city offers.

City officials and Police Chief Mike Markle were in attendance at the town hall meeting.T

According to Markle, they hold town halls four times a year in different areas around the city. The idea behind the town hall meetings is to give residents a chance to meet the men and women behind the badge. Voice any concerns or questions they might have about crime prevention in their area.

"It could be a myriad of things, traffic in their neighborhood, or it could be sidewalks or streets. It might be their utility billing. It could be anything, and that's the objective that whatever it is, somebody is here to answer that question," Markle said.

For residents who missed Thursday's meeting, Markle assures you that the police department will be back to host another community event in Annaville.

According to Markle, they will host a community meeting in November at a different area of town.

