CCPD begins holiday burglary initiative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the holiday shopping craze quickly approaches -- car burglaries tend to see a noticeable rise.

As shoppers make multiple stops on the road they also tend to leave newly bought belongings in their backseats, in plain sight, or they simply may choose to not lock their doors.

"If you do go out and shop, the best advice is to put it in the trunk or take it home with you and drop it off at home and then go back out shopping," said Andrew Liaromatis, program manager of the CCPD auto theft task force. "I know its a bit of an inconvenience to do that but it is the best way to protect your vehicle and your assets."

In order to limit the amount of car burglaries this holiday season, CCPD is putting up sky watch towers and increasing police presence throughout the city.

