Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was an emotional send-off Thursday at the Corpus Christi police headquarters as a popular police commander headed for retirement.

Commander John Houston is retiring after 39-years of service with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"After 39 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Corpus Christi we wish you well in your retirement and future endeavors, you are now 10-7 for the final time," the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

3News wishes Houston the best during retirement.

