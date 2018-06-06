Dozens of southside residents had the chance Tuesday to meet some of the men and women who help to keep their neighborhood safe.

The event at the Oso Creek Church was one of many the police department has put on around the city to try and create better relations, and give people a chance to ask any questions about law enforcement or even city operations.

According to Police Chief Mike Markle, these meetings often help to resolve problems before they get out of hand.

"We have to accept more than just praise. we have to accept criticisms, all of those things, to make ourselves better," chief Mike Markle said.

Parks and Recreation personnel and representatives of other city departments were also on hand to answer questions.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII