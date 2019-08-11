CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Being a Corpus Christi police officer isn't easy, with a big part of the job is making sure you can keep up with the criminals.

If you think you are tough enough to tackle the job, you will have a chance to prove it.

On Saturday, the Corpus Christi Police Department is having a practice physical assessment for potential police applicants.

The police invite anyone who has ever thought about becoming a police officer to give it a try.

The physical assessment consists of a bench press, an agility run, and a mile and a half run.

3News was informed that the physical assessment is just an entry-level test, and the assessment becomes a bit tougher once someone gets into the academy.

"A lot of times, we remember the physical condition we used to be in. We come out and may not have been exercising as much as we used to be in, come out and try, and its a little more difficult than we think," Sr. officer Massey Rodriguez said.

If you are interested, all you have to do is call 886-2626 for more information and to RSVP.

