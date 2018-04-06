The Corpus Christi Police Department is inviting residents of the city's southside to a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss any neighborhood issues they might have or other areas of concern.

The town hall meeting will run from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fellowship of Oso Creek Church at 7402 Yorktown Boulevard.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle and other representatives from various City departments will be in attendance. Police hope the town hall will provide an opportunity for residents to meet the men and women behind the badge and will provide a resource for them as well.

"Everybody has an issue. Anything from high grass in your area to the street issue, or maybe a concern with a neighbor, or a police issue where you talk about speeding or narcotics or something like that," CCPD Capt. Christopher White said. "Hopefully they come in and take time to visit with the departments and see if we can help them out."

For more information on the town hall meeting, you can call the Crime Prevention Unit at 361-886-2765.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII