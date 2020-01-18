CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting a 'Women in Policing Seminar'.

The event is designed to help aspiring women who want a future in law enforcement as police officers.

It will give them the opportunity to ask any questions that they may have, from the physical fitness test like push up minimum, bench press, mileage, the application process, requirements, and salary.

The seminar will also guide them in the right direction to becoming part of the CCPD family.

3News spoke with a Senior Officer and Cadet and they have a message for women who want to protect and serve their community.

"Being a young mother, I had to work out a schedule and see how that would go and I spoke to many officers that were single mothers coming in and I got heir views and everything that they went through and it was very empowering for me," said Senior Officer, Andrea Lenortavage.

"Join our team because we really need more highly motivated individuals like yourself and you can do this job just as well as anybody else," stated Cadet, Elizabeth West.

The event is free and will take place at the Corpus Christi Police Department Training Center next Thursday, January 23rd, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You will need to RSVP to the CCPD recruiter before attending.

KIII

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: