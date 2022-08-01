CCPD hosts Operation Safe Return to provide students with necessary supplies, safety information

Operation Safe Return were able to provide 3,850 bags this year to students in need. That is 179 more bags than last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back to school season is in full swing with Operation Safe Return kicking off for the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District.

The goal for the event is to get as many kids as possible ready to get back to school by providing backpacks filled with the necessary school supplies to start off the year.

"So all these organizations, we all get together to make sure we cover everyone and we couldn't do that without everybody being the ultimate goal is to make sure that our kids have everything in our community," said Melissa Castro, crime prevention specialist for CCPD.

Operation Safe Return were able to provide 3,850 bags this year to students in need. That is 179 more bags than last year. The event will be taking place all week and going to all five school districts in the city.

