CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe.

Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.

This weekend is a DWI non-refusal weekend, meaning drivers who get pulled over and refuse a blood draw will be issued a warrant for their blood work.

"There's going to be plenty of police presence on the Island," Frazier said. "We aren't there to ruin anyone's weekend, but we want everyone to be safe and have fun."

CCPD adds that the speed limit on the beaches is 15 miles per hour. No glass containers are allowed on the beach and parking permits are required for those planning to park on the beach.

