CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual tax free weekend is here and Corpus Christi police want residents to shop safe. They said they will have additional officers patrolling the shopping centers.

Tax free weekend runs Aug. 9-11.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said if anybody needs assistance to flag down an officer, and if one is not nearby call 911 or the CCPD's non-emergency number at 361-886-2600.

