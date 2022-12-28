CCPD investigate robbery at Prosperity Bank on South Staples Street

There were no injuries reported and the suspect has not been caught. CCPD are actively investigating the case.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank located on South Staples Street in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. in regards to a robbery.

Corpus Christi patrol officer Kirk Stowers said that the suspect left the scene before law officials arrived.

The suspect is described as a 60-year-old white male with gray hair. Stowers said the man left the scene in a silver sport utility vehicle.

There were no injuries reported and the suspect has not been caught. CCPD are actively investigating the case.

"We did gather a lot of information and a lot of evidence, and we are confident that the man responsible will be identified soon," Stowers said.