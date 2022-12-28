x
CCPD investigate robbery at Prosperity Bank on South Staples Street

Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank located on South Staples Street in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. in regards to a robbery.

Corpus Christi patrol officer Kirk Stowers said that the suspect left the scene before law officials arrived. 

The suspect is described as a 60-year-old white male with gray hair. Stowers said the man left the scene in a silver sport utility vehicle.

There were no injuries reported and the suspect has not been caught. CCPD are actively investigating the case. 

"We did gather a lot of information and a lot of evidence, and we are confident that the man responsible will be identified soon," Stowers said.

This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

