CCPD investigating threatening call made to Flour Bluff High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD officials have lifted a lockout that went into effect at 10:15 a.m., a letter to parents obtained by 3News said.

The lockout happened after the district received a threatening phone call against the high school. Due to the close proximity of campuses and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, FBISD initiated emergency lockout procedures. A lockout means that business is as usual except that all outdoor activities are suspended, and no visitors are allowed on campus until the lockout is lifted.

The district said they are working with the Corpus Christi Police Department regarding the threatening phone call

"We understand information like this causes concern and worry from our parents. All students and staff are safe and resuming school business as usual. We anticipate the remainder of the school day to continue without incident," the letter said.

