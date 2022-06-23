CCPD investigates false reports of shooting on Corpus Christi's southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents are reminded that when a call is made to 911, that they should expect it to be taken seriously.
Corpus Christi Police Department officers were dispatched to a subdivision near Yorktown and Cimarron boulevards after receiving a call that two people had been shot. The call came in around 2:25 p.m., according to Corpus Christ police.
Multiple officers and EMS responded to the scene, but after police made contact with the residents, they determined in was a prank phone call.
Police said they are now working to identify the person who made the prank call. 3NEWS will keep you updated.
