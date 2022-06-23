CCPD investigates false reports of shooting on Corpus Christi's southside

It is illegal to make a prank call or false report to 911.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents are reminded that when a call is made to 911, that they should expect it to be taken seriously.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers were dispatched to a subdivision near Yorktown and Cimarron boulevards after receiving a call that two people had been shot. The call came in around 2:25 p.m., according to Corpus Christ police.

Multiple officers and EMS responded to the scene, but after police made contact with the residents, they determined in was a prank phone call.

Police said they are now working to identify the person who made the prank call. 3NEWS will keep you updated.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.