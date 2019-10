CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a burglary on 17th and Prescott.

The burglar reportedly got into a home through the window before 2 a.m.. After finding the suspected burglar hiding in one of the rooms, the residents proceeded to defend their home until police arrived.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Stay with 3 News for the latest updates on this story.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: