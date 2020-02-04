CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for the people responsible for a hit-and-run that left three vehicles badly damaged early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Lansdown, near Gollihar and Everhart. Police said a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into parked cars along the street. The driver then ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.

A teen who saw the crash told police two other people were inside the car and were also seen fleeing the crash.

