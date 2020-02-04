CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for the people responsible for a hit-and-run that left three vehicles badly damaged early Thursday morning.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on Lansdown, near Gollihar and Everhart. Police said a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into parked cars along the street. The driver then ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.
A teen who saw the crash told police two other people were inside the car and were also seen fleeing the crash.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- UPDATE: 'All Texas schools are to remain closed until May 4' Governor Abbott
- Shelter-in-place issued at apartment complex in The Woodlands after 12 residents test positive for COVID-19
- 10 Corpus Christi police, firefighters quarantined as precaution after responding to major crash
- Waco ISD principal who tested positive for COVID-19 dies