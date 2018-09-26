Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A 16-year old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot at a home on South 19th street near Ruth.

Police were called to the scene just after 5:00 p.m. when they found the teen with a serious gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The cause of that shooting remains under investigation. Police say they are still working to determine if the shooting was intentional of accidental. Several witnesses at the home at the time of that shooting have been detained for questioning.

"It's just really tragic. We're looking into the circumstances surrounding it and we're hoping for, obviously hoping for the best for a recovery," said CCPD Captain Jason Brady.

