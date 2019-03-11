CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department would like to invite everyone to their Community Meeting on Wednesday, November 6. The meeting is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tom Browne Middle School, located at 4301 Schanen Boulevard.



There will be representatives from various city departments to address neighborhood issues or any other concerns that the community faces.

Police Chief Mike Markle will be on-site to also answer any questions citizens may have regarding the recent rise in crime in the city of Corpus Christi.

All residents and business owners are invited to attend the meeting to discuss various safety measures the CCPD will be enforcing.

For more information on the community meeting please visit the CCPD's website at https://www.cctexas.com/police or call (361) 886-7265.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: