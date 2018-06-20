Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department released a list of area roads to be clear due to ongoing floods.

Those roads include:

Holly between Ayers and Greenwood

McArdle between Ayers and Franklin

Flyover located at 358 Northbound to 37 Northbound

FM 70 in Corpus Christi - Northbound and Southbound

FM 716 in Jim Wells - Eastbound and Westbound

FM1360 in Refugio - Northbound and Southbound

FM1538 in Jim Wells - Eastbound and Westbound

FM2508 in Jim Wells - Eastbound and Westbound

US 281 in Jim Wells - Northbound and Southbound, 5 Miles North of FM 716 on US0 281 to 3.2 Miles North of FM 716 on US 281



Last night showers also caused roads to close due to rising waters. Those streets included:

IH 37 into downtown Corpus Christi

IH at Highway 181

Staples and Leopard

IH 37 and Savage Lane

Kostoryz and SPID

Everhart and SPID

Crosstown and Morgan

Crosstown and Agnes

Crosstown and Laredo

Alameda from Vaky to Staples

Underpass at Crosstown and Tarlton

