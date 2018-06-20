Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department released a list of area roads to be clear due to ongoing floods.
Those roads include:
- Holly between Ayers and Greenwood
- McArdle between Ayers and Franklin
- Flyover located at 358 Northbound to 37 Northbound
FM 70 in Corpus Christi - Northbound and Southbound
FM 716 in Jim Wells - Eastbound and Westbound
FM1360 in Refugio - Northbound and Southbound
FM1538 in Jim Wells - Eastbound and Westbound
FM2508 in Jim Wells - Eastbound and Westbound
US 281 in Jim Wells - Northbound and Southbound, 5 Miles North of FM 716 on US0 281 to 3.2 Miles North of FM 716 on US 281
Last night showers also caused roads to close due to rising waters. Those streets included:
- IH 37 into downtown Corpus Christi
- IH at Highway 181
- Staples and Leopard
- IH 37 and Savage Lane
- Kostoryz and SPID
- Everhart and SPID
- Crosstown and Morgan
- Crosstown and Agnes
- Crosstown and Laredo
- Alameda from Vaky to Staples
- Underpass at Crosstown and Tarlton
For all other street closures stay with 3 News.
