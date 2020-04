CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A long time Corpus Christi Police Lieutenant is calling it a career.

Lieutenant Melvyn Goce is retiring after 26 years serving Corpus Christi. On behalf of all of us here at TV-3, thank you, Lieutenant Goce, for your service to the community.

