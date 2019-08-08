CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help figuring out who broke into a home Thursday morning on Townsend near Gollihar as a family slept inside.

According to investigators, four men in their 30s broke into the family's home, ransacked the place, and stole a handgun. The robbers then drove off in a white vehicle. Thankfully no one was hurt during the robbery.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

