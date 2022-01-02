Corpus Christi Police looking for future officers

3News Reporter Julissa Garza spoke with Senior Officer Imelda Benavides Rjasko about the recruitment process and what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for new recruits to join the force and help protect the city and its citizens.

With the city growing and officers retiring, the department is hoping to get some new faces on the force and kick off a career in law enforcement.

“I encourage all to apply. IF you’re looking for something that is not just a job, a career and to truly make a difference I encourage you to call,” said Senior Officer Imelda Benavides Rjasko.

The department is currently taking applications for the 81st session of their police academy.

Here are the requirements for joining the academy:

High school diploma

Over the age of 20, must be 21 upon graduation of the police academy

If you have a GED, you must have 12 hours of college credit

Applicants do have to take the Physical Efficiency Battery test which is a three-component physical fitness test designed to measure your agility, upper body strength and cardio/respiratory endurance.

The department is hosting a practice test on February 19 and if you pass all three components of the test you will receive a waiver for the date of the written exam.

To learn more, click here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.