CCPD looking for vehicles of interest in shooting of a 21-year-old woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a suspect involved in the shooting of a 21-year-old woman.

According to the CCPD Blotter, at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Osage Street due to a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and they found that a 21-year-old woman had been shot. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials said they were advised that a vehicle with an unknown number of suspects fired several rounds at the victim’s home.

Two vehicles of interest were seen on nearby surveillance footage near the time that the shots were fired into the home. Officials said investigators are looking to identify the individuals in those vehicles of interest.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and officials ask if anyone has any additional information about the incident, to please call (361) 886-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

Those who wish to submit the information online can do so at this link.

The vehicles in question can be seen in the video below:

