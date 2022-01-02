CCPD looking for new recruits as police academy registration draws near

Cadets will take part in a 34-week classroom instruction period before moving on to hands-on training.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking to grow their ranks with new recruits.

As the department prepares for their 81st police academy, cadets will take part in a 34-week period of classroom instruction before moving on to hands-on training.

According to CCPD head recruiter Imelda Benavides-Rjasko, the department is always looking for those who are eager to make a difference.

"I'm always out there encouraging everyone, you know come in if your passionate and you truly want to make a difference in our community, apply with us," Benavides-Rjasko said.

The Department encourages anyone and everyone who might be interested in a career in law enforcement to apply. For more information on the academy and its requirements, click here.

