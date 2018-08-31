Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department impound is asking the public for help clearing out precious items from their lot.

The impound is housing gravestones that have gone unclaimed.

According to police, the stones were found behind a grocery store three years ago. The trouble officers are having now is finding the families they belong to.

There are 10 headstones in the lot, and police said some of them are extremely heavy. Detective Shawn Kleven said if you see a headstone that belongs to your family and want to pick it up don't come alone.

"You will need to bring either a bunch of people to pick it up or some form of machinery to pick these things up. Some of them are very heavy. Some of them aren't as heavy, but we will do what we can to help you," Kleven said.

The headstones that are not claimed will be disposed of next week.

