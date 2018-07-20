CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from her foster home with her eight-month-old child.

According to the CCPD, 16-year-old Amy Gisselle Andrade-Guillen ran away from her foster home at around 11 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Grassmere Drive. Police said she does not speak any English.

Authorities believe she has her child with her, eight-month-old Iam Caleb Andrade-Guillen. Police said she did not take any provisions for the child with her when she ran away. She is believed to be on foot and does not have any relatives or acquaintances in the area.

Amy is described as standing five-foot- two and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white leggings, and sandals. Her child was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse outfit.

If you have any information that can help police, contact the CCPD at 361-886-2600.

