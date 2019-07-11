CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help identifying a man who robbed a Stripes convenience store in the 6000 block of Port Avenue.

According to police, it was just before 5 a.m. Thursday when a man entered the store with a sharp object and threatened the clerk, demanding money from the register. The clerk complied with the suspect, and then the suspect ran off.

Police are looking through surveillance video hoping to get a clearer image of the suspect. They want to remind the public that if you ever see something, say something.

"Be a good witness. That's the best thing you can do. We're trained to be witnesses too, as police officers. So that's the best thing you can do," CCPD Lt. Daniel Garcia said.

Police described the suspect as a white male who stands about 5' 6" and weighs about 230 pounds. He was wearing all black.

If you have any information regarding who or where the suspect may be, call police at 361-886-2600.

