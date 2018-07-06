The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 300 block of Waldron Road.

The store clerk said a Hispanic male with a rifle entered the store and demanded the cash drawer. He took the money and fled the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect was last seen running north on Waldron Road.

The suspect is described as being between 25-35 years of age. He stands at medium height and has a large build. The suspect has short hair and tattoos on his right upper arm and left wrist area.

If you have any information that can help police identify this suspect, call 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII