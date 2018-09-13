CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police need help to identifying three suspects who were involved in the theft of an ATM from a hotel in the 900 block of Corn Products Road.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Police were called out to the area after receiving reports of a theft. A hotel employee told officers that he saw the male suspects enter the hotel through a side door. They went to the ATM, picked it up and carried it away.

Police were provided surveillance video that captured the event. In the video, you can see one male arrive in a white four-door vehicle and enter the hotel. The other two suspects arrive in a white and black Dodge Ram pickup with an extended cab and a headache rack. They then entered the hotel and are seen carrying the ATM out, loading it into the truck and driving away.

If you have any information that can help police identify these suspects, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

