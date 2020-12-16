Have you seen this man? Police identify person-of-interest in murder of 18-year-old Irene Ewers

Jayden Gutierrez, 18, is a Hispanic male 5’5” 140 lbs. with Brown hair and Brown eyes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police have released information on a person-of-interest they would like to speak with about a recent homicide.

Detectives are looking for Jayden Gutierrez, 18, about a homicide that occurred in the 400 block of Osage on Nov. 8.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Irene Ewers of Corpus Christi, according to the Nueces County Medical Examiners Office.

If you have any information contact the Police Department at 261-886-2600 or if you would like to be anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).

