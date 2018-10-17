CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Nueces County Commissioners Court interviewed five finalists for the position of Nueces County Sheriff and made a final decision just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. John Hooper of the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office was selected for the position. He will finish out the remaining two years of Sheriff Jim Kaelin's term in office.

It was back in September when Kaelin announced that he will be retiring effective Oct. 31 after serving 12 years in the position.

