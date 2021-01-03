x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

CCPD: Man dies after racing car down Shoreline, crashing into another car

The driver was racing down Shoreline when he ran a stoplight and hit another vehicle, police said.
Credit: MGN Galleries
Fatal Car Accident Crash Wreck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died Saturday night after police say he hit another car while he was racing down Shoreline Blvd. 

Traffic investigators said the at-fault vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old male, was racing down Shoreline Saturday night when he ran a stoplight and hit a car coming off of People's Street. 

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. A 19-year-old passenger was in the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and passenger, a 36-year-old woman of the car that was hit were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: