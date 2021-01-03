CCPD: Man dies after racing car down Shoreline, crashing into another car

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died Saturday night after police say he hit another car while he was racing down Shoreline Blvd.
Traffic investigators said the at-fault vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old male, was racing down Shoreline Saturday night when he ran a stoplight and hit a car coming off of People's Street.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. A 19-year-old passenger was in the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 21-year-old man, and passenger, a 36-year-old woman of the car that was hit were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- LIST: Where water boil notices have been lifted in the Coastal Bend
- H-E-B limiting purchases of certain products to help restore supply after winter storm
- 'Assembly Required': Corpus Christi native stars next to Tim Allen and Richard Karn in new History Channel show