CCPD: Man dies after racing car down Shoreline, crashing into another car

The driver was racing down Shoreline when he ran a stoplight and hit another vehicle, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died Saturday night after police say he hit another car while he was racing down Shoreline Blvd.

Traffic investigators said the at-fault vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old male, was racing down Shoreline Saturday night when he ran a stoplight and hit a car coming off of People's Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. A 19-year-old passenger was in the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and passenger, a 36-year-old woman of the car that was hit were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.