Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police said a man walked into a jewelry store Thursday afternoon and ran off with a ring worth around $30,000.

According to police, the man walked into Pharoh's Jewelry's near staples and holly where he went into the store multiple times asking to see various pieces of jewelry.

Employees said when the suspect walked in the last time and asked to see one of the rings he grabbed it and took off.

The ring is reportedly around $30,00 wedding set.

"He was inside the store multiple times today. Kinda casing the store, posing as a shopper, potential customer for the business here," Lt. Sergio Delagado said.

Police said the thief snatched the ring from the employee as she was showing it on her finger.

Investigators are going over surveillance footage to get a good description of the man.

