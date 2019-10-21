CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking to the public for help locating a man who has been missing since Sept. 22 and may be in need of medical assistance.

48-year-old Ruben Galvan was last seen by his family members on Sept. 22. Police said he is known to frequent the downtown area.

Galvan stands about 5'5" and weighs about 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Galvan's whereabouts, please call the CCPD at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.