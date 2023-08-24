CCPD need help in identifying a theft suspect

The incident happened at a local gym Aug. 15.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who is accused of stealing personal belongings from a local gym member is being sought by Corpus Christi Police Department officers.

The theft took place at a local gym on Aug. 15, where a person reported their personal items were stolen while at the facility, a CCPD news release states.

Detectives are asking that if you have any information about the incident or the suspect to please call the Criminal Investigation Division at (361) 886-2840.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS or submit any details you have online here.

Information provided to them is anonymous. If it leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

