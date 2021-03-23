CCPD needs help finding accused truck thief

Investigators said surveillance video shows an adult male getting into the vehicle and driving away toward Water and Starr Streets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities with the Corpus Christi Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying an accused truck thief.

The truck, a 2011 white Ford F-150 Lariat with damage to the fuel cap, was stolen from a parking lot on the 700 block of N. Mesquite Street on Sunday, March 21, officials said.

Investigators said surveillance video shows an adult male getting into the vehicle and driving away toward Water and Starr Streets.

If you know the identity of the suspect, the whereabouts of this vehicle, or have any information about this crime please call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

You may also submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

