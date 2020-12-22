Do you recognize these men? CCPD says they're suspects in a string of robberies at gunpoint

The robberies all happened on Dec. 5 between 8:30 and 11 p.m., officers said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Investigators need help identifying two people believed to be involved in at least three aggravated robberies.

The string of robberies happened on Dec.5 between the hours of 8:30 and 11:00 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the three separate convenience stores for the crimes; on the 1600 block of Ayers, 2300 block of Agnes and on the 3900 block of IH 69 FWY SB.

One of the two men pulled out a gun with a red bandana tied around it and demanded cash from the employee at each of the robberies, officers said. The other man acted as a lookout.

The suspects were able to get away with an unknown amount of cash in each robbery.

The description given for the suspects was the same for each robbery, and Corpus Christi police are actively seeking help from the public to identify these two suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18-25 years of age, approximately 5’06-5’08”, 185-200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, black pants, and black slide-on sandals.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, 18-25 years of age, 5’08”-5’10”, approximately 155pounds, bald with brown eyes. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt, black face-mask, black beanie hat, green warmups, and white shoes.

The suspects were seen getting into an orange or red in color Jeep Gladiator Truck.

If you can identify either of these suspects or have any additional information about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

Crime Stoppers guarantees to keep your identity anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward of up to $2,500.

