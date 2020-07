3News was at the scene and will keep you updated as soon as more information is made available.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to posts and videos going around social media Wednesday morning claiming there was an active shooter incident at a convenience store in the 15000 block Whitecap on Padre Island.

While they are investigating an incident that took place at that location, police said there was NO active shooter.

3News was at the scene and will keep you updated as soon as more information is made available.

Corpus Christi Police Department Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:14 pm Location: 3700 block of Rojo ... Incident: Murder Case Number: 2007230107 Corpus Christi Police Department Investigators are asking for your help to locate 31-year-old Marcus Topsy, who has an outstanding warrant for Murder. The Murder warrant which has a $1,000,000 bond was issued on July 24, 2020.