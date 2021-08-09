x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

CCPD non-emergency line fixed

The department posted that their non-emergency line had been working earlier on Monday, but its been fixed.
Credit: Corpus Christi PD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department's non-emergency phone number is back online after having issues earlier Monday. 

CCPD posted that you can reach them at 361-886-2600 if you have a non-emergency issue. You're asked to dial 911 for emergencies. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 