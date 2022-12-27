CCPD: NYE weekend in Corpus Christi will be a 'no refusal' weekend for those suspect of drunk driving

The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that residents plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if they intend to drink this holiday weekend.

"In this day in age there is no reason why someone should be drinking and driving," said CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.

CCPD officers will be out searching for those tell tale signs of drivers who are over the legal limit of .08 percent. Pena said the upcoming weekend will be a no refusal weekend.

"Should an officer pull you over and you're intoxicated and you refuse a sample of your breath or blood, the officer can complete a warrant for breath or blood, have it signed by a judge and you are obligated to give that specimen," Pena said.

He adds that the process will be faster for law enforcement because a phlebotomist will be on site at the city detention center.

In addition, drunk driving can cost up to $10,000 in fines and fees, and up to 180 days in jail. Pena told 3NEWS that residents have many resources at their disposal.

"There's so many ways for you to get home safely and still enjoy yourself," Pena said.

If residents are searching for a safe way to get to and from their detonations, picking a designated driver or using a ride-sharing app can help. Green N Go Cab told 3NEWS they will also be offering free taxi rides home New Year's Eve. Apollo Towing is also offering free tows through it's no excuse program.

The annual towing program is available for the 24-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, 2022, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Now in its thirteenth year, the program has assisted more than 400 Coastal Bend drivers with free tows. Criteria for a free NO EXCUSE ride/tow include:

-Tows must be conducted IN Corpus Christi, Portland, or Robstown zip code areas

-Towed vehicle MUST be operational (not wrecked/broken down)

-Apollo Towing Service will transport vehicle and driver ONLY

-Driver MUST have keys for vehicle being towed

-Operators WILL assist each NO EXCUSES customer in/out of tow truck

-Operators MAY NOT charge for NO EXCUSES tows

-Drivers should call (361) 853-0003 to arrange pickup

-No questions asked