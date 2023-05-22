CCPD offers route advice for families, friends heading to weekend graduations

Public Information Lt. Michael Pena said to expect delays heading Downtown as well as offering alternate routes from different sides of town.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are in the thick of graduation season, and that means Downtown -- specifically the American Bank Center -- is flooded with pomp and circumstance, and ceremonies alike.



However, with the construction and the possibility of accidents, CCPD has some advice for those looking to get to those graduations with ease.



First and foremost, said CCPD Public Information Lt. Michael Peña said, leave early and give yourself plenty of time to get there safely without rushing.



He also said to expect delays due to the volume of families and relatives who are also attending.



He also had some pointers when it comes to which route you should take.

"If you’re coming from Calallen, Annaville area, use the Port exit,” he said. “That will dump you out right at ABC. If you’re coming from South Side, I suggest exiting Agnes go to Shoreline, travel along Ocean to ABC so you don’t run into problems at the construction of the new bridge."

