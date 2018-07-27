CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A Corpus Christi police officer who was struck by a vehicle back in December while directing traffic has been cleared to return to duty.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Officer Thomas Zirkle was officially cleared to get back on the beat Friday after recovering from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

It was just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, when police said Zirkle was directing traffic for an accident that happened in the 1100 block of westbound Highway 358. While directing traffic Zirkle was struck by a vehicle. 25-year-old Orelvis Lopez, the driver, was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle.

