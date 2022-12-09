CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance

Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto fatally shot a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Nov. 25.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.

The man was shot and died on the scene.

LaBatto has been with CCPD for 10 years. He was placed on administrative leave as accordance to the department' policy.