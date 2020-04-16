CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hero is back on the force as the Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed back officer Kiyomi Muñiz to work.

Officer Muniz was hurt in the line of duty back on January 31st when a suspected drunk driver crashed into several police units along S.P.I.D near Carroll Lane.

That crash led to the death of officer Alan McCollum and left officer Michael Love also seriously injured.

Court documents show the driver, 26-year-old Brandon Portillo was indicted last week on one count of intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer, and two counts of intoxication assault on peace officers.

